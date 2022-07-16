Northwest Bancshares Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $173.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $175.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.78 and a 12-month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

