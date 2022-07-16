Northwest Bancshares Inc. Decreases Position in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. cut its position in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,128,341,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 258.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 753,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,222,000 after purchasing an additional 543,396 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Elevance Health by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,638,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,667,000 after buying an additional 437,816 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Elevance Health by 691.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 486,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,676,000 after buying an additional 425,351 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Elevance Health by 574.7% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 371,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,054,000 after buying an additional 316,160 shares during the period. 84.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ELV opened at $488.92 on Friday. Elevance Health Inc. has a 12 month low of $355.43 and a 12 month high of $533.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $484.73 and a 200 day moving average of $475.99. The firm has a market cap of $117.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 20.16%.

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,098,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ELV. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $590.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Elevance Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $607.00 to $533.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.76.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

