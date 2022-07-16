Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $2.68 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,612 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Target by 12,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $146.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.10. The firm has a market cap of $68.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $268.98.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Target from $265.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Target from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Target from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.04.

In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,020 shares of company stock worth $8,915,190 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

