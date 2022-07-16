Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $6.73 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,219 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 1.3% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $1,507,971,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $220,119,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 464.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,572,091 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $225,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $8,325,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $1,499,012.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072 in the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Walmart from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.74.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $129.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The company has a market capitalization of $353.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

