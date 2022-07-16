Northwest Bancshares Inc. Sells 585 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MET. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $430,368,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in MetLife by 181.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,620,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,395 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in MetLife by 164.2% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,461,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of MetLife by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,290,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,668,000 after buying an additional 898,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MetLife by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,816,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,987,000 after buying an additional 858,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.36.

MetLife Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of MET stock opened at $59.03 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.21 and a 52-week high of $73.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.44. The company has a market capitalization of $48.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. MetLife had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.