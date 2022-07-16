Northwest Bancshares Inc. Sells 75,132 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 80.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 75,132 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 33,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 15,488 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 46,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.6% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of BMY stock opened at $75.65 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $80.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.00 and its 200-day moving average is $71.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BMY. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Stories

