NovaPoint Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 563 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in Tesla by 18.2% during the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 999 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $12,596,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc boosted its position in Tesla by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 1,959 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Tesla from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $801.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $820.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas reduced their price target on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $872.79.

Tesla Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $5.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $720.20. The company had a trading volume of 23,227,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,551,802. The business’s 50-day moving average is $710.43 and its 200 day moving average is $867.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $746.41 billion, a PE ratio of 97.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $620.57 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total value of $3,147,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,112,519.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total transaction of $3,147,970.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,112,519.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 415,369 shares of company stock valued at $366,718,672 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.