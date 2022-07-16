NovaPoint Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP)

NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,660 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF makes up 2.0% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF were worth $5,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KOMP traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.07. 73,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,779. SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF has a 52 week low of $39.40 and a 52 week high of $68.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.13.

