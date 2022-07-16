Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NRIX. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Nurix Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.44.

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NRIX stock opened at $16.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.76. Nurix Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $37.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.02). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 399.14% and a negative return on equity of 47.89%. Analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,302,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,259,000 after buying an additional 744,832 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,870,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,137,000 after buying an additional 670,000 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 181.6% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 743,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,517,000 after buying an additional 479,338 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 331.5% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 592,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,166,000 after buying an additional 455,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 778,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,857,000 after buying an additional 386,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

