Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.98. 7,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,294. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $14.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.80.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

Further Reading

