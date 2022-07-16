Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 179,300 shares, a drop of 43.1% from the June 15th total of 315,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Price Performance
JRS stock opened at $9.40 on Friday. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $12.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.97.
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.209 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
About Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (JRS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.