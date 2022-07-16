Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 179,300 shares, a drop of 43.1% from the June 15th total of 315,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

JRS stock opened at $9.40 on Friday. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $12.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.209 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

