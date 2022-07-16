NVR (NYSE:NVR) Price Target Cut to $4,330.00

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NVR. UBS Group dropped their price objective on NVR from $5,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. KeyCorp cut their target price on NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised NVR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NVR from $4,650.00 to $4,145.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4,418.75.

NVR opened at $4,363.43 on Tuesday. NVR has a one year low of $3,576.01 and a one year high of $5,982.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 4.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4,193.68 and its 200-day moving average is $4,678.16. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.99.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $116.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $100.47 by $16.09. NVR had a return on equity of 47.99% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $63.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NVR will post 539.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in NVR during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in NVR during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 150.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

