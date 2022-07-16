NVR (NYSE:NVR) Price Target Cut to $4,330.00

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on NVR. UBS Group dropped their price objective on NVR from $5,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. KeyCorp cut their target price on NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised NVR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NVR from $4,650.00 to $4,145.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4,418.75.
NVR Stock Up 0.0 %
NVR opened at $4,363.43 on Tuesday. NVR has a one year low of $3,576.01 and a one year high of $5,982.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 4.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4,193.68 and its 200-day moving average is $4,678.16. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.99.
NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in NVR during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in NVR during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 150.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About NVR
NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.
