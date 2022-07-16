Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Short Interest Update

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a growth of 126.1% from the June 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Oak Valley Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OVLY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.71. 153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,195. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.91. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.52 and a 12 month high of $19.75.

Get Oak Valley Bancorp alerts:

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.13 million during the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 10.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Oak Valley Bancorp

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oak Valley Bancorp in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Director H Randolph Holder, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.25 per share, with a total value of $86,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 128,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,090.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 7,206 shares of company stock valued at $124,848. 19.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oak Valley Bancorp

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC grew its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 358,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,162,000. rhino investment partners Inc raised its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 130,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 43,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.