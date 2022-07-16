OAX (OAX) Price Hits $0.0434 on Major Exchanges

OAX (OAX) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. One OAX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0434 or 0.00000209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OAX has a market capitalization of $3.35 million and approximately $55,535.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OAX has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About OAX

OAX (CRYPTO:OAX) is a coin. It was first traded on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,045,251 coins. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OAX is oax.org.

OAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

