Oldfather Financial Services LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHM. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $385,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $314,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,346,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,302,000 after purchasing an additional 28,459 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $919,000. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $63.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.74. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.53 and a 12 month high of $83.73.

