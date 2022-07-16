Oldfather Financial Services LLC Has $20.87 Million Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up approximately 11.3% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Oldfather Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $20,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of MDY opened at $420.32 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $400.05 and a 52 week high of $533.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $432.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $466.28.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

