Oldfather Financial Services LLC Has $3.24 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cordant Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $387.13 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $364.03 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $392.69 and its 200-day moving average is $426.91.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

