Omnicom Group Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 (NYSE:OMC)

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th.

Omnicom Group has raised its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Omnicom Group has a dividend payout ratio of 41.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Omnicom Group to earn $6.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.8%.

Shares of OMC opened at $64.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. Omnicom Group has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $91.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.00 and its 200-day moving average is $76.12.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $147,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,977.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 131,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,177,000 after buying an additional 12,731 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $618,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 160,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,629,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 31,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $328,000. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Edward Jones lowered Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Macquarie lowered Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.70.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

