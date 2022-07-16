Oppenheimer Upgrades IDEX (NYSE:IEX) to Outperform

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $215.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.43% from the stock’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for IDEX’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS.
IEX has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of IDEX from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of IDEX from $233.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.27.
Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $186.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $185.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. IDEX has a 12 month low of $172.18 and a 12 month high of $240.33.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IEX. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
