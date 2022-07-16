Orient Walt (HTDF) Price Reaches $0.0030 on Exchanges

Orient Walt (HTDF) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. One Orient Walt coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orient Walt has a market capitalization of $278,668.79 and $1,238.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Orient Walt has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Orient Walt

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orient Walt’s official website is www.orientwalt.com.

Orient Walt Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orient Walt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orient Walt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orient Walt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

