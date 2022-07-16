Osiris Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSI) Short Interest Update

Osiris Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 51.9% from the June 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Osiris Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Osiris Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $3,988,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Osiris Acquisition by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 407,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after buying an additional 128,100 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Osiris Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Osiris Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

Osiris Acquisition Price Performance

Osiris Acquisition stock remained flat at $9.75 during trading on Friday. Osiris Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average of $9.72.

About Osiris Acquisition

Osiris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. Osiris Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

