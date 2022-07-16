Össur hf. (OTCMKTS:OSSFF) Short Interest Update

Össur hf. (OTCMKTS:OSSFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Össur hf. Price Performance
Shares of OSSFF stock remained flat at $3.95 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 114 shares, compared to its average volume of 563. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.64. Össur hf. has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $7.65.
About Össur hf.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Össur hf. (OSSFF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Össur hf. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Össur hf. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.