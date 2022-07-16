Össur hf. (OTCMKTS:OSSFF) Short Interest Update

Össur hf. (OTCMKTS:OSSFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Össur hf. Price Performance

Shares of OSSFF stock remained flat at $3.95 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 114 shares, compared to its average volume of 563. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.64. Össur hf. has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $7.65.

About Össur hf.

Össur hf., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells non-invasive orthopedic products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers prosthetics products, including artificial limbs and related products for amputees; and lower and upper limb prosthetic components, including feet, knees, hands, fingers, liners, and other components.

