Oxbull.tech Price Reaches $0.33 on Exchanges (OXB)

Oxbull.tech (OXB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. In the last seven days, Oxbull.tech has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. Oxbull.tech has a total market cap of $2.50 million and approximately $24,311.00 worth of Oxbull.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxbull.tech coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001571 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004718 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00047430 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001656 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00021915 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001830 BTC.
Oxbull.tech Coin Profile
Oxbull.tech’s total supply is 9,801,505 coins and its circulating supply is 7,501,504 coins. Oxbull.tech’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5.
Buying and Selling Oxbull.tech
