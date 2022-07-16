OZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of OZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:OZMLFGet Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OZ Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:OZMLF opened at $10.92 on Tuesday. OZ Minerals has a 12-month low of $10.89 and a 12-month high of $21.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.62.

OZ Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OZ Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of mining projects in Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, nickel, iron oxide, zinc, and lead deposits. It owns and operates the Prominent Hill mine located in northern South Australia; the Carrapateena project located in South Australia; and the Antas mine located in the state of Pará in the northern region of Brazil.

