OZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of OZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:OZMLF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
OZ Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:OZMLF opened at $10.92 on Tuesday. OZ Minerals has a 12-month low of $10.89 and a 12-month high of $21.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.62.
OZ Minerals Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OZ Minerals (OZMLF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
Receive News & Ratings for OZ Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OZ Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.