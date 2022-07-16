PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target Cut to $94.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $106.00 to $94.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PACCAR from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PACCAR from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $96.07.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $80.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.61 and its 200-day moving average is $87.47. The stock has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.87. PACCAR has a 52-week low of $77.00 and a 52-week high of $97.56.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 17.20%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 61,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after acquiring an additional 9,238 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 727,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,888,000 after acquiring an additional 9,890 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. 63.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PACCAR

(Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.