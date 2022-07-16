Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Shares Up 0.3%

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.57 and last traded at $7.57. 2,162 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 2,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.54.

Pacific Basin Shipping Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.13 and a 200-day moving average of $9.45.

Pacific Basin Shipping Company Profile

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. It also offers shipping consulting, ocean shipping, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services; and engages in the vessel owning and chartering, and convertible bonds issuing activities.

