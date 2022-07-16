Pacoca Price Down 2.1% Over Last Week (PACOCA)

Pacoca (PACOCA) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Pacoca has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and $7,673.00 worth of Pacoca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pacoca coin can currently be purchased for $0.0094 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Pacoca has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004750 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00047788 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001661 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00021863 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001846 BTC.
About Pacoca
Pacoca’s total supply is 142,811,394 coins and its circulating supply is 123,107,414 coins. Pacoca’s official Twitter account is @pacoca_io.
Buying and Selling Pacoca
Receive News & Updates for Pacoca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pacoca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.