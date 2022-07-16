PancakeSwap Price Hits $3.22 on Major Exchanges (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 16th. PancakeSwap has a market cap of $467.25 million and approximately $46.69 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PancakeSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.22 or 0.00015224 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Get PancakeSwap alerts:

About PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap (CAKE) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 312,743,776 coins and its circulating supply is 145,170,473 coins. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance. The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/@pancakeswap. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PancakeSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

