Pangolin (PNG) Price Hits $0.0485 on Exchanges

Pangolin (PNG) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Pangolin has a market cap of $5.59 million and $326,994.00 worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pangolin has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One Pangolin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0485 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pangolin alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004661 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00047633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00022028 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001874 BTC.

About Pangolin

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 115,325,970 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex.

Buying and Selling Pangolin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pangolin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pangolin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pangolin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pangolin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.