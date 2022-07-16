Pangolin (PNG) Price Hits $0.0485 on Exchanges

Pangolin (PNG) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Pangolin has a market cap of $5.59 million and $326,994.00 worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pangolin has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One Pangolin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0485 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004661 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00047633 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001655 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00022028 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001874 BTC.
About Pangolin
Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 115,325,970 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex.
Buying and Selling Pangolin
