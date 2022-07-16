Paparazzi (PAZZI) Price Tops $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

Paparazzi (PAZZI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Paparazzi has a market cap of $13,244.31 and approximately $102.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paparazzi coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Paparazzi has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Paparazzi Coin Profile

Paparazzi (CRYPTO:PAZZI) is a coin. Its launch date was May 14th, 2020. Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 coins and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 coins. Paparazzi’s official website is pazzi.io. Paparazzi’s official Twitter account is @paparazzi_coin.

Buying and Selling Paparazzi

According to CryptoCompare, “Paparazzi is a photo-centric blockchain-based platform to provide a seamless process of capturing, sharing, and trading a graphic memory. Within seconds, people can capture the moment they are in and share it with friends and families across the borders. These personal moments are not limited to an individual entity. For instance, travel guides, photographs, and artworks are all commercial merchandise. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paparazzi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paparazzi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paparazzi using one of the exchanges listed above.

