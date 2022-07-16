Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target Lowered to $289.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $301.00 to $289.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $329.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $337.23.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:PH opened at $248.36 on Tuesday. Parker-Hannifin has a one year low of $230.44 and a one year high of $340.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.55.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.11 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 18.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director James L. Wainscott bought 2,000 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $267.78 per share, with a total value of $535,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,238.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $267.78 per share, for a total transaction of $535,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,238.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $273.44 per share, with a total value of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,998,483.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PH. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

