PARSIQ Market Cap Hits $39.67 Million (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One PARSIQ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00001133 BTC on popular exchanges. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $39.67 million and $2.98 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PARSIQ has traded up 55% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $103.49 or 0.00487121 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000182 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000364 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.91 or 0.02202418 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.64 or 0.00327792 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 164,750,032 coins. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io. The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PARSIQ Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

