PARSIQ Market Capitalization Reaches $39.67 Million (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 13.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Over the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded up 55% against the dollar. One PARSIQ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001133 BTC on major exchanges. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $39.67 million and $2.98 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $103.49 or 0.00487121 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000182 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000364 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $467.91 or 0.02202418 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.64 or 0.00327792 BTC.

PARSIQ Coin Profile

PARSIQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 164,750,032 coins. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io. PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io.

PARSIQ Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

