Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Price Target Cut to CHF 990 by Analysts at Barclays

Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from CHF 1,040 to CHF 990 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Partners Group from CHF 1,800 to CHF 1,725 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Partners Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Partners Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Partners Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,392.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS PGPHF opened at $879.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $972.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,193.30. Partners Group has a 52-week low of $847.58 and a 52-week high of $1,833.00.

About Partners Group

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

