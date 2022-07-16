Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Patrick Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATK opened at $53.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.94. Patrick Industries has a 12 month low of $49.79 and a 12 month high of $88.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.81.

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $1.65. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Patrick Industries news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $683,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 220,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,065,721.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $683,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 220,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,065,721.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 3,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $201,819.12. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 212,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,815,406.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,556,669 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 462.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 80.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,656 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 30.6% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

