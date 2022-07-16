Peet DeFi Price Reaches $1.06 (PTE)

Peet DeFi (PTE) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. Peet DeFi has a total market cap of $42,080.63 and approximately $35,657.00 worth of Peet DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peet DeFi coin can currently be bought for about $1.06 or 0.00002731 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Peet DeFi has traded flat against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004847 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00051932 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001647 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00023179 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001894 BTC.
About Peet DeFi
Peet DeFi’s total supply is 989,066 coins and its circulating supply is 39,728 coins. Peet DeFi’s official Twitter account is @peet_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Peet DeFi’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5285069. Peet DeFi’s official website is peetdecentralized.finance.
Peet DeFi Coin Trading
