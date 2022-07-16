Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

PFMT has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Performant Financial from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Performant Financial in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Performant Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

PFMT stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average of $2.44. Performant Financial has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $5.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Performant Financial ( NASDAQ:PFMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $27.08 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFMT. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Performant Financial by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 15,454,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,659 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 2,565,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after buying an additional 1,274,684 shares during the period. Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performant Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $2,699,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,001,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 375,929 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 383,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 203,552 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

