Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.
PFMT has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Performant Financial from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Performant Financial in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Performant Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.
Performant Financial Price Performance
PFMT stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average of $2.44. Performant Financial has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $5.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFMT. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Performant Financial by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 15,454,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,659 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 2,565,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after buying an additional 1,274,684 shares during the period. Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performant Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $2,699,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,001,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 375,929 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 383,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 203,552 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Performant Financial
Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.
