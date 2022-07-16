PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $156.27.

Several analysts recently commented on PKI shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James M. Mock sold 5,025 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total value of $731,087.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,012,177.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,888,000 after acquiring an additional 10,465 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 43,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,759,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKI opened at $135.15 on Friday. PerkinElmer has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $203.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.90. The stock has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PerkinElmer will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is 4.58%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

See Also

