Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Price Target Cut to $31.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point cut their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.50 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.44.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance

PECO stock opened at $34.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 148.74. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $36.35.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.41). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 1.06%. On average, analysts anticipate that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 469.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PECO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 579.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,505,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,300,000 after buying an additional 8,958,751 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 313.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,725,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,679,000 after buying an additional 5,856,834 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 443.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,310,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,393,000 after buying an additional 5,965,943 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 59.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,416,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,870,000 after buying an additional 1,639,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 454.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,964,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,579,000 after buying an additional 1,609,638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.58% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

