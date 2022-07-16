PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Short Interest Update

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 79.0% from the June 15th total of 40,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCK. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,238 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,940 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 21.0% in the first quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,201 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,769 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 7.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 84,720 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 6.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 98,200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Trading Down 0.6 %

PCK stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.10. 131,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,928. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.68. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $9.88.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Cuts Dividend

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%.

(Get Rating)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.