Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC) Short Interest Update

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 74.4% from the June 15th total of 33,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 76,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Pine Technology Acquisition Price Performance

Pine Technology Acquisition stock remained flat at $9.80 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average is $9.80. Pine Technology Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $9.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pine Technology Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,774,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,519,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,850,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,062,000. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,209,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pine Technology Acquisition Company Profile

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the insurance-related technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

