Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, a drop of 48.8% from the June 15th total of 102,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 523,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Pioneer Power Solutions by 148.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 21,564 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Power Solutions by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Pioneer Power Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Pioneer Power Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ PPSI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.03. The company had a trading volume of 31,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,657. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $14.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day moving average of $5.13.

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 million. Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative return on equity of 20.95% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. As a group, analysts expect that Pioneer Power Solutions will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Power Solutions Company Profile

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services electric power systems, distributed energy resources, used and new power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

