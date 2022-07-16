Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, a drop of 48.8% from the June 15th total of 102,200 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 523,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Power Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Pioneer Power Solutions by 148.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 21,564 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Power Solutions by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Power Solutions Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of PPSI traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.03. The company had a trading volume of 31,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,657. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.13. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $14.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pioneer Power Solutions ( NASDAQ:PPSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $6.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Power Solutions will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Pioneer Power Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Pioneer Power Solutions Company Profile

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services electric power systems, distributed energy resources, used and new power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

