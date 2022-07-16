Plair Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,048.00 (PLA)

Plair (PLA) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 16th. One Plair coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Plair has traded 19.8% higher against the US dollar. Plair has a total market capitalization of $263,185.38 and approximately $1,048.00 worth of Plair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Plair alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004686 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,342.26 or 0.99950634 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00008943 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004682 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003427 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Plair Coin Profile

Plair is a coin. Plair’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,610,108,545 coins. Plair’s official website is plair.life. The Reddit community for Plair is /r/Plair. Plair’s official message board is medium.com/plairlife. Plair’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Plair Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Plair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Plair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Plair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Plair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.