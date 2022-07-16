Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PCOM. Northland Securities downgraded Points.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Points.com from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barrington Research cut Points.com from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

PCOM opened at $24.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $373.43 million, a P/E ratio of 178.50 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.48. Points.com has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $25.00.

Points.com ( NASDAQ:PCOM Get Rating ) (TSE:PTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. Points.com had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $127.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Points.com will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Points.com by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Points.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Points.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Points.com by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Points.com by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 26,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. 60.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Points.com Inc provides technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers Currency Retailing for its members to get more of their currency, whenever they need it; Travel Accrual for its members to book any hotel, car, or activity and earn currency; Everyday Accrual for members to earn currency on day-to-day purchases; Travel Rewards for members to redeem their currency for hotel stays and car rentals; Everyday Rewards for members to redeem their currency for more than travel; and Currency Utility for members to do so much more with currency.

