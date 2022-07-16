Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Stock Rating Lowered by Robert W. Baird

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $398.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Pool in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Pool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Pool from $485.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on Pool in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $479.11.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $373.85 on Thursday. Pool has a 12-month low of $324.14 and a 12-month high of $582.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $379.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $429.73.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $1.35. Pool had a return on equity of 69.76% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pool will post 18.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Martha S. Gervasi bought 300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $391.86 per share, with a total value of $117,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 808 shares of the company's stock, valued at $316,622.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $387.08 per share, for a total transaction of $193,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,825 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,931,221. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Pool by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in Pool by 52.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Pool by 241.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pool by 142.9% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Pool by 203.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

