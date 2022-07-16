POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $41.40

POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $41.40 and last traded at $42.05, with a volume of 147676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.49.
PKX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of POSCO from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of POSCO in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
POSCO Stock Up 1.4 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.09.
POSCO Cuts Dividend
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKX. CWM LLC increased its stake in POSCO by 97.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of POSCO by 63.6% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of POSCO by 56.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of POSCO during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of POSCO during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000.
POSCO Company Profile
POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized sheets, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.
