PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Barclays

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on PowerSchool in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PowerSchool currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.40.

PowerSchool Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PWSC opened at $13.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.75. PowerSchool has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $36.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The company had revenue of $149.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PowerSchool will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PWSC. Unconventional Investor LLC purchased a new position in PowerSchool in the second quarter valued at about $417,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new position in PowerSchool in the second quarter valued at about $5,844,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in PowerSchool in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in PowerSchool in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in PowerSchool by 30.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 281,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 66,295 shares in the last quarter.

PowerSchool Company Profile

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

