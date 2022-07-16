Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Short Interest Up 93.6% in June

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,440,000 shares, an increase of 93.6% from the June 15th total of 2,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Precision BioSciences Stock Down 5.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DTIL opened at $1.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.20. The stock has a market cap of $88.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.72. Precision BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.12. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 39.10% and a negative return on equity of 44.19%. The company had revenue of $3.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Precision BioSciences will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.65% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DTIL. William Blair cut shares of Precision BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.60.
Precision BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage gene editing company, develops vivo gene editing and ex vivo allogeneic CAR T therapies in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The company also provides Ex vivo Allogeneic CAR T Immunotherapy, a form of immunotherapy in which a specific type of immune cell, called a T cell, is genetically engineered to recognize and kill cancer cells; PBCAR0191, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients with R/R NHL or R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia, or B-ALL; PBCAR19B, an anti-CD19 CAR T candidate built on the stealth cell platform utilizing a single-step gene edit to minimize the risk of chromosome abnormalities; and PBCAR269A, an investigational allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy targeting BCMA for the treatment of R/R multiple myeloma.
