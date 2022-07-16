Primecoin Price Hits $0.0282 on Top Exchanges (XPM)

Primecoin (XPM) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One Primecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0282 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular exchanges. Primecoin has a market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $173.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Primecoin has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006812 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 41,454,375 coins. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin. The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Primecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

